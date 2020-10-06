Hundreds of rainbow trout released at Moline pond

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Prospect Park Pond is closed Tuesday, October 6, through Friday, October 16 for trout stocking.

Officials told TV6 approximately 600 rainbow trout were released on Tuesday, which combined weigh about 400 pounds.

Moline Parks and Recreation says the pond will reopen and trout reason will start on Saturday, October 17.

More information about trout season can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.