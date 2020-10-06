Advertisement

Hundreds of rainbow trout released at Moline pond

Officials told TV6 approximately 600 rainbow trout were released on Tuesday, which combined weigh about 400 pounds.
Officials told TV6 approximately 600 rainbow trout were released on Tuesday, which combined weigh about 400 pounds.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Prospect Park Pond is closed Tuesday, October 6, through Friday, October 16 for trout stocking.

Officials told TV6 approximately 600 rainbow trout were released on Tuesday, which combined weigh about 400 pounds.

Moline Parks and Recreation says the pond will reopen and trout reason will start on Saturday, October 17.

More information about trout season can be found here.

