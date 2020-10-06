Illinois health officials report 1,600+ new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,617 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 32 additional confirmed deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 305,011 cases in the state, including 8,836 deaths.
New deaths in Illinois:
- Boone County: 1 female 90s
- Bureau County: 1 male 80s
- Clinton County: 1 female 70s
- Coles County: 2 males 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s
- Grundy County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s
- Logan County: 1 female 80s
- Marion County: 1 male 70s
- Monroe County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Pike County: 1 female 90s
- Richland County: 1 male 80s
- Schuyler County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 29 – October 5 is 3.4%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,513 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,974,469.
As of Monday night, 1,673 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 384 patients were in the ICU and 159 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
