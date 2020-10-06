Advertisement

Illinois health officials report 1,600+ new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths Tuesday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,617 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 32 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 305,011 cases in the state, including 8,836 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Boone County: 1 female 90s
  • Bureau County: 1 male 80s
  • Clinton County: 1 female 70s
  • Coles County: 2 males 70s
  • Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • DeKalb County: 1 male 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s
  • Grundy County: 1 male 60s
  • Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Lake County: 1 male 40s
  • Logan County: 1 female 80s
  • Marion County: 1 male 70s
  • Monroe County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
  • Pike County: 1 female 90s
  • Richland County: 1 male 80s
  • Schuyler County: 1 female 60s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
  • Will County: 1 female 70s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 29 – October 5 is 3.4%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,513 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,974,469.

As of Monday night, 1,673 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 384 patients were in the ICU and 159 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

