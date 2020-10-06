Iowa officials report 522 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 522 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 93,423, with a total positivity rate of 11.3%, and 1,399 deaths. The website, which reports the data in realtime, also shows that 827,307 Iowans have been tested and 72,173 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 413 were hospitalized - 61 in the last 24 hours - and 104 people were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases Total Cases Total Tested 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 22 3,332 39,459 7.7% 2,398 29 Clinton 6 1,212 10,320 7.6% 928 22 Muscatine 2 1,170 10,113 6.1% 971 56 Des Moines 3 899 9,393 9.3% 643 9 Lee 11 707 6,750 8.8% 519 7 Henry 4 843 5,445 15.9% 438 5 Jackson 4 409 4,200 13% 242 3 Cedar 1 283 4,121 7.3% 184 2 Louisa 4 447 2,720 5.2% 387 15

The state website also shows confirmed cases in the following long-term care facilities:

Clinton County

Eagle Point Health Care Center: 30 confirmed case, 25 recovered

The Alverno Senior Care Community: 41 confirmed cases, 34 recovered

Des Moines

Danville Care Center: 38 confirmed cases, 30 recovered

Muscatine

Simpson Memorial Home: 24 confirmed cases, 16 recovered

Premier Estates of Muscatine: 18 confirmed cases, 16 recovered

Lee

River Hills Village: 12 confirmed cases, three recovered

Scott

Kahl Home: eight confirmed cases, five recovered

Ridgecrest Village: 14 confirmed cases, 11 recovered

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.