Iowa officials report 522 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths over 24 hours
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 522 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the statewide total to 93,423, with a total positivity rate of 11.3%, and 1,399 deaths. The website, which reports the data in realtime, also shows that 827,307 Iowans have been tested and 72,173 have recovered.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 413 were hospitalized - 61 in the last 24 hours - and 104 people were in the intensive care unit.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Total Tested
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|22
|3,332
|39,459
|7.7%
|2,398
|29
|Clinton
|6
|1,212
|10,320
|7.6%
|928
|22
|Muscatine
|2
|1,170
|10,113
|6.1%
|971
|56
|Des Moines
|3
|899
|9,393
|9.3%
|643
|9
|Lee
|11
|707
|6,750
|8.8%
|519
|7
|Henry
|4
|843
|5,445
|15.9%
|438
|5
|Jackson
|4
|409
|4,200
|13%
|242
|3
|Cedar
|1
|283
|4,121
|7.3%
|184
|2
|Louisa
|4
|447
|2,720
|5.2%
|387
|15
The state website also shows confirmed cases in the following long-term care facilities:
Clinton County
Eagle Point Health Care Center: 30 confirmed case, 25 recovered
The Alverno Senior Care Community: 41 confirmed cases, 34 recovered
Des Moines
Danville Care Center: 38 confirmed cases, 30 recovered
Muscatine
Simpson Memorial Home: 24 confirmed cases, 16 recovered
Premier Estates of Muscatine: 18 confirmed cases, 16 recovered
Lee
River Hills Village: 12 confirmed cases, three recovered
Scott
Kahl Home: eight confirmed cases, five recovered
Ridgecrest Village: 14 confirmed cases, 11 recovered
