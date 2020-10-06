Advertisement

Iowa officials report 522 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths over 24 hours

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 522 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 93,423, with a total positivity rate of 11.3%, and 1,399 deaths. The website, which reports the data in realtime, also shows that 827,307 Iowans have been tested and 72,173 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 413 were hospitalized - 61 in the last 24 hours - and 104 people were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew Cases Total CasesTotal Tested14-Day Positivity RateTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott223,33239,4597.7%2,39829
Clinton61,21210,3207.6%92822
Muscatine21,17010,1136.1%97156
Des Moines38999,3939.3%6439
Lee117076,7508.8%5197
Henry48435,44515.9%4385
Jackson44094,20013%2423
Cedar12834,1217.3%1842
Louisa44472,7205.2%38715

The state website also shows confirmed cases in the following long-term care facilities:

Clinton County

Eagle Point Health Care Center: 30 confirmed case, 25 recovered

The Alverno Senior Care Community: 41 confirmed cases, 34 recovered

Des Moines

Danville Care Center: 38 confirmed cases, 30 recovered

Muscatine

Simpson Memorial Home: 24 confirmed cases, 16 recovered

Premier Estates of Muscatine: 18 confirmed cases, 16 recovered

Lee

River Hills Village: 12 confirmed cases, three recovered

Scott

Kahl Home: eight confirmed cases, five recovered

Ridgecrest Village: 14 confirmed cases, 11 recovered

