Advertisement

Large plume of smoke seen throughout the Quad Cities

Multiple viewers have reached out to TV6 regarding a large plume of smoke that can be seen throughout parts of the Quad Cities.
Multiple viewers have reached out to TV6 regarding a large plume of smoke that can be seen throughout parts of the Quad Cities.(KWQC)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple viewers have reached out to TV6 regarding a large plume of smoke that can be seen throughout parts of the Quad Cities.

While the cause of the smoke is unknown at this time, the dark smoke can be seen from multiple cities.

Viewers tell TV6 the smoke is coming from Milan.

Our crew on scene says they are just outside of the Anytime Truck & Trailer Repair in Milan.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Are you seeing the smoke? Send your photos and videos to TV6 at the link below.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of rainbow trout released at Moline pond

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Prospect Park Pond is closed Tuesday, October 6, through Friday, October 16.

Illinois News

Illinois health officials report 1,600+ new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 8,836 deaths in the state.

News

Mendota police searching for missing 33-year-old man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say Wesley J. Shaver was last seen in the Rockford area.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Burlington police searching for residential burglary suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Burlington Area Crime Stoppers says the burglary happened on September 24 in the South Hill area.

Latest News

News

Scott County YMCA to change its name

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The name will change January 1, 2021.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 522 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 93,423, with a total positivity rate of 11.3%, and 1,399 deaths.

Decision 2020

Uber offering discounted rides to Illinois voters traveling to polls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The ride service is offering a 50% discount off roundtrip rides to and from polling places.

News

Uber offering discounted rides to Illinois voters traveling to polls

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

2020 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween.

News

Free diaper giveaway in Bettendorf on Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Hiney Heroes is partnering with the Asbury United Methodist Church for the distribution.