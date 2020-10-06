Large plume of smoke seen throughout the Quad Cities

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple viewers have reached out to TV6 regarding a large plume of smoke that can be seen throughout parts of the Quad Cities.

While the cause of the smoke is unknown at this time, the dark smoke can be seen from multiple cities.

Viewers tell TV6 the smoke is coming from Milan.

Our crew on scene says they are just outside of the Anytime Truck & Trailer Repair in Milan.

