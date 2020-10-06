Advertisement

Leaf Peeping Season

Find out when to expect the best “peak” colors of autumn
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Leaf Peeping is NOT cancelled! Leaf peeping is an informal term in the United States for the activity in which people travel to view and photograph the fall foliage in areas where leaves change colors in autumn. If you’re a “leaf peeper” planning a road trip, you’re going to want to watch this interview segment!

PSL was happy to welcome a local autumn colors “expert”---KWQC’s very own Chief Meteorologist, Erik Maitland. In the interview, Maitland talks about all the particulars related to why tree leaves change color, what effects the depth of color (including drought), and when we might expect peak coloration throughout our region. Areas to the north of the QCA, of course, will experience color pop sooner.

Maitland has each of our states---both Iowa & Illinois---mapped out as to when to find peak colors. Thank you, Erik!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

An Apple A Day

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
October is National Apple Month.. Apples taste their very best in the fall, but they provide health benefits all year long! This segment also features a Quick Apple Butter recipe.

Paula Sands Live

Equity Summit: Cultural Trauma

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The United Way of the Quad Cities is hosting the Equity Summit next month. PSL will be featuring some of the topics addressed during this week of shows.

Paula Sands Live

Concept by Iowa Hearing Taylor Parker Oct 6

Updated: 47 minutes ago
PSL segment: Concept by Iowa Hearing Taylor Parker Oct 6 (Mom's Everyday)

Paula Sands Live

Equity Summit: Cultural Trauma

Updated: 51 minutes ago
PSL segment: Equity Summit: Cultural Trauma Oct. 6, 2020

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Teal Pumpkin Project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Hy-Vee wants to raise awareness about the Teal Pumpkin Project and how it allows children with food allergies to safely participate in Halloween fun.

Paula Sands Live

Sylvia Runkle Hypnotist

Updated: 1 hour ago
PSL segment: Sylvia Runkle Hypnotist Oct. 6 2020

Crime

Bond reduction denied for man charged in shooting at Western Illinois University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Kavion K. Poplous, 18, also pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including attempted murder, during a hearing in McDonough County Circuit Court.

Paula Sands Live

Leaf Peeping Season

Updated: 1 hour ago
PSL segment: Leaf Peeping Season w/ Erik Maitland about seeing Fall Colors 2020

News

Canadian Pacific cancels 2020 Holiday Train; will host virtual concert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Canadian Pacific have announced they are canceling the 2020 Holiday Train tour and instead will host a virtual concert.

Illinois News

Illinois health officials report 1,600+ new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 8,836 deaths in the state.