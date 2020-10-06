Leaf Peeping Season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Leaf Peeping is NOT cancelled! Leaf peeping is an informal term in the United States for the activity in which people travel to view and photograph the fall foliage in areas where leaves change colors in autumn. If you’re a “leaf peeper” planning a road trip, you’re going to want to watch this interview segment!

PSL was happy to welcome a local autumn colors “expert”---KWQC’s very own Chief Meteorologist, Erik Maitland. In the interview, Maitland talks about all the particulars related to why tree leaves change color, what effects the depth of color (including drought), and when we might expect peak coloration throughout our region. Areas to the north of the QCA, of course, will experience color pop sooner.

Maitland has each of our states---both Iowa & Illinois---mapped out as to when to find peak colors. Thank you, Erik!

