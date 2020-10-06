Advertisement

Mendota police searching for missing 33-year-old man

The Mendota Police Department says 33-year-old Wesley J. Shaver is listed as a missing person.
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENDOTA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mendota Police Department says it is searching for a missing 33-year-old man.

According to the police department, Wesley J. Shaver was last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. on September 22 in the Rockford area.

Police described Shaver as being 5′11″ tall and 195 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say Shaver was last known to be wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt, gray/blue basketball shorts and white shoes.

Shaver has no phone and no form of transportation, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Mendota Police Department at (815) 539-9331.

