Officer arrested for murder after fatally shooting Texas man trying to break up fight

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WOLFE CITY, Texas (KXII) - The Wolfe City police officer connected to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Jonathan Price at a gas station Saturday night has been arrested and charged with murder.

The Texas Rangers investigation reveals that Wolfe City Officer Shaun David Lucas, 22, responded to a disturbance call at Sante Fe Street and Franklin for a possible fight in progress.

The Texas Rangers said officer Lucas used his Taser on Price, before shooting and killing him.
When officer Lucas arrived, he attempted to detain Price, whose family said he was breaking up a fight.

The Texas Rangers said Price resisted Lucas in a non-threatening posture and began walking away. They say Lucas then used his taser on Price before shooting and killing him.

Lucas has been charged with murder and is currently in an undisclosed location on a $1 million bond.

Price’s family and attorney, civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt, called for the arrest at a press conference Monday.

Merritt said Price was known as a hometown hero, motivational speaker, trainer, professional athlete and community advocate.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

