Quad City Storm cancels 2020-2021 season

Quad City Storm
Quad City Storm(none)
By Kevin Kohr
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Moline, Ill (KWQC) - Just seven months after the Quad City Storms last season came to an abrupt halt when sports were put on pause due to the COVID pandemic, this season has already ended before it even begins. The Storm released the following press release stating that hockey at the TaxSlayer Center will have to wait for one more year.

Due to restrictions on mass gatherings put in place by the State of Illinois as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic the Quad City Storm will be sitting out the 2020-2021 SPHL season. The State is currently in Phase 4 of the “Restore Illinois” plan, which prohibits individuals from attending large gatherings without a proven vaccine or cure for COVID-19. The current mandate would allow just fifty people to attend a Storm game. We are incredibly disappointed but believe this decision is necessary to ensure the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and staff, as well as the sustainability of our organization. The Quad City Storm will resume normal hockey operations for the 2021-2022 season. “This is a challenge, to be certain, but a challenge we have recognized as a possibility since the middle of the summer,” said team owner John Dawson. “We are prepared for the next ten months and are setting our sights on keeping our supporters engaged and growing our fan base to make the 2021-2022 season our best yet.” Season ticket holders and corporate partners will be contacted in the coming weeks. “One of the things that makes the SPHL great is that we are all a family. Today the league needed teams to make the decision if they would be opting in or out to ensure the success of those teams that want to play. We are very disappointed to not be moving forward, but want to do all we can to ensure the success of our SPHL family, particularly those members who will be playing this season,” Dawson added. The Peoria Rivermen, Roanoke Railyard Dawgs, Evansville Thunderbolts and Fayetteville Marksmen have also opted out of the 2020-2021 season. “This is a tough day for the SPHL, particularly because the circumstances that necessitated this decision are out of our control,” said SPHL Commissioner Doug Price. “When we were forced to suspend our season back in March, it was a difficult decision, but we immediately turned our focus to the upcoming 2020-2021 season. I do not think any of us imagined we would still be dealing with this seven months later. We are fully supportive of Quad City’s decision and look forward to having all of our teams back for the 2021-2022 season.” The Storm will retain the rights to all thirteen players from the protected list released earlier this Summer for the 2021-2022 season.

