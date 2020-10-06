Relationship Advice During COVID

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Allana Pratt, an intimacy expert, relationship coach, author of 6 books, and the host of the edgy podcast “Intimate Conversations”, is today’s PSL guest to elaborate on mistakes being made in relationships that cause great harm---especially related to this year’s COVID quarantining.

Watch the interview to see her insightful advice regarding the following types of questions:

What are some of the top mistakes being made in relationships during this time?

What are some positive lessons we can take away from being in lockdown?

What are some tips you have for couples to survive being shut inside together and thrive in the long run?

How can someone overcome insecurities in partnership during this time?

What are some ways to “divorce proof” your marriage during this pandemic?

Find more of Pratt’s advice in her book (mentioned in the interview), Finding ‘The One’ is Bullsh*t--Becoming “The One” is Brilliant & Beautiful

Allana Pratt (website) / on FACEBOOK

