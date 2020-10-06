Advertisement

Relationship Advice During COVID

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Allana Pratt, an intimacy expert, relationship coach, author of 6 books, and the host of the edgy podcast “Intimate Conversations”, is today’s PSL guest to elaborate on mistakes being made in relationships that cause great harm---especially related to this year’s COVID quarantining.

Watch the interview to see her insightful advice regarding the following types of questions:

  • What are some of the top mistakes being made in relationships during this time?
  • What are some positive lessons we can take away from being in lockdown?
  • What are some tips you have for couples to survive being shut inside together and thrive in the long run?
  • How can someone overcome insecurities in partnership during this time?
  • What are some ways to “divorce proof” your marriage during this pandemic?

Find more of Pratt’s advice in her book (mentioned in the interview), Finding ‘The One’ is Bullsh*t--Becoming “The One” is Brilliant & Beautiful

Allana Pratt (website) / on FACEBOOK

