Relationship Advice During COVID

Allana Pratt, an intimacy expert, relationship coach, author of 6 books, and the host of the edgy podcast “Intimate Conversations”, is today’s PSL guest to elaborate on mistakes being made in relationships that cause great harm---especially related to this year’s COVID quarantining.
Watch the interview to see her insightful advice regarding the following types of questions:
- What are some of the top mistakes being made in relationships during this time?
- What are some positive lessons we can take away from being in lockdown?
- What are some tips you have for couples to survive being shut inside together and thrive in the long run?
- How can someone overcome insecurities in partnership during this time?
- What are some ways to “divorce proof” your marriage during this pandemic?
Find more of Pratt’s advice in her book (mentioned in the interview), Finding ‘The One’ is Bullsh*t--Becoming “The One” is Brilliant & Beautiful
Allana Pratt (website) / on FACEBOOK
