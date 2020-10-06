Scott County YMCA to change its name

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County YMCA announced it will be changing its name to YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley.

The YMCA says the new name change will better reflect the expanded communities being served.

According to a news release, the YMCA was chartered locally in Davenport almost 162 years ago. The Y’s volunteer leadership has continued to expand its services since beginning on October 18, 1858.

Starting January 1, the Scott County Family Y will officially become the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley.

“Our service area is actually Scott, Clinton and Jackson County,” said Brad Martell, President and CEO. “We have members and participants throughout a 25-mile area of our branch locations and the new name is more welcoming.”

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the local YMCA says it has continued to provide essential services to essential workers, day camp for children throughout the summer and more.

“The timing of our name change at this point in our YMCA’s history is significant,” said Mary Jones, Chief Volunteer Officer. “We are 60 days from the opening of our new R. Richard Bittner YMCA in Downtown Davenport. And this spring we will break ground on the North Scott YMCA. We are excited to increase our service and impact throughout Greater Eastern Iowa.”

