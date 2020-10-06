Advertisement

Spotlight Theater Happenings

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Brent Tubbs of The Spotlight Theater in Moline joins PSL to excitedly talk about how live theater is making a comeback in the Quad Cities! The interview provides an overview of the current COVID protocol and productions on the schedule including the SPOOKY SPOTLIGHT SPECTACULAR: A fun night of spooky tunes (like a Halloween Caberet) to get in the mood for Halloween on October 16th-18th.

Other productions: STOLEN SET IMPROV SHOW on October 24th which is a new family-friendly comedy improv show and JAZZ LOUNGE THURSDAYS from 7 - 9 p.m. (see embed below). The Spotlight Theatre is a family-owned business. Besides show productions, the venue is available for weddings and other rental events. Please see the website for all things current regarding shows, classes, auditions, and lots of other exciting news.

The Spotlight Theater /1800 7th Ave / Moline, Illinois / (309)912-7647 / on FACEBOOK / for TICKETS

Happening in 2 weeks!! Get your tickets before they’re goooooone!! 🎃👻 thespotlighttheatreqc.com

Posted by The Spotlight Theatre on Friday, October 2, 2020

Don’t forget, we are back at it this Thursday!! Doors open at 6:30pm! The bar will be open and the mood will be set! See you there! Virtual tickets also available! 🎹 🎶 thespotlighttheatreqc.com

Posted by The Spotlight Theatre on Monday, September 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free diaper giveaway in Bettendorf on Tuesday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Hiney Heroes is partnering with the Asbury United Methodist Church for the distribution.

News

Free diaper giveaway in Bettendorf on Tuesday

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Paula Sands Live

Get That Autumn Glow! Pumpkin Spa Beauty

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Pumpkin is full of great vitamins and enzymes that are perfect for topical treatments like facials. A Davenport salon and spa has a full array of treatments only available in autumn that you may want to consider---including a luxurious Fall Foot Facial.

KWQC

Mars is brighter than any star in the sky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Mars is getting brighter and brighter in the night sky.

Latest News

News

Mobile COVID-19 test site available in Columbus Junction Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Moline police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago

KWQC

Feeling like summer by end of this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Well above normal temps on tap by Friday

News

Davenport’s Hope at the Brick House finds challenges in helping students with classwork

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The non-profit has a variety of programs focused on helping the community

Paula Sands Live

Spotlight Theater Happenings

Updated: 12 hours ago
PSL segment: Spotlight Theater Happenings. Air date Oct 5, 2020

Paula Sands Live

Relationship Advice During COVID

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
COVID lockdowns have been stressful on the best of relationships. This couples expert has some really targeted advice on what NOT to do especially in a time like we're in.