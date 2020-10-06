Spotlight Theater Happenings

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Brent Tubbs of The Spotlight Theater in Moline joins PSL to excitedly talk about how live theater is making a comeback in the Quad Cities! The interview provides an overview of the current COVID protocol and productions on the schedule including the SPOOKY SPOTLIGHT SPECTACULAR: A fun night of spooky tunes (like a Halloween Caberet) to get in the mood for Halloween on October 16th-18th.

Other productions: STOLEN SET IMPROV SHOW on October 24th which is a new family-friendly comedy improv show and JAZZ LOUNGE THURSDAYS from 7 - 9 p.m. (see embed below). The Spotlight Theatre is a family-owned business. Besides show productions, the venue is available for weddings and other rental events. Please see the website for all things current regarding shows, classes, auditions, and lots of other exciting news.

The Spotlight Theater /1800 7th Ave / Moline, Illinois / (309)912-7647 / on FACEBOOK / for TICKETS

Happening in 2 weeks!! Get your tickets before they’re goooooone!! 🎃👻 thespotlighttheatreqc.com Posted by The Spotlight Theatre on Friday, October 2, 2020

Don’t forget, we are back at it this Thursday!! Doors open at 6:30pm! The bar will be open and the mood will be set! See you there! Virtual tickets also available! 🎹 🎶 thespotlighttheatreqc.com Posted by The Spotlight Theatre on Monday, September 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.