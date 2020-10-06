Advertisement

Teal Pumpkin Project

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC)

You may have seen teal pumpkins decking out a neighbor’s porch, or teal pumpkin signage on front doors and stakes in yards last year. These are welcome Halloween decorations for the nearly 15 million Americans living with food allergies. It’s all part of a nationwide effort called the Teal Pumpkin Project, and it’s designed to create a safer Halloween for all. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Katie is here to talk about the Teal Pumpkin Project and how it allows children with food allergies to safely participate in Halloween fun. This October, help create a safer, happier Halloween for all.

What is the Teal Pumpkin Project?

  • Placing a teal pumpkin (the color of food allergy awareness) outside your home means that non-edible items are available for trick-or-treaters with food allergies. Those allergies include: wheat, eggs, milk, tree nuts, and soy – all of which may be found in a variety of popular Halloween candies. You’re letting parents and trick-or-treaters know that non-food items are available.
  • According to the Food Allergy Research & Education organization, around 15 million Americans – including 1 in 13 children – are living with food allergies.

How do I get started?

What items should I give out?

  • Glow sticks, colored pencils or crayons, bubbles, Halloween erasers, whistles or kazoos, finger puppets, spider rings, vampire fangs, mini notepads, bookmarkers, stickers and stencils.
  • You can still give out candy as well; just make sure to keep the food items and non-food items in separate bowls.

