ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC)

You may have seen teal pumpkins decking out a neighbor’s porch, or teal pumpkin signage on front doors and stakes in yards last year. These are welcome Halloween decorations for the nearly 15 million Americans living with food allergies. It’s all part of a nationwide effort called the Teal Pumpkin Project, and it’s designed to create a safer Halloween for all. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Katie is here to talk about the Teal Pumpkin Project and how it allows children with food allergies to safely participate in Halloween fun. This October, help create a safer, happier Halloween for all.

What is the Teal Pumpkin Project?

Placing a teal pumpkin (the color of food allergy awareness) outside your home means that non-edible items are available for trick-or-treaters with food allergies. Those allergies include: wheat, eggs, milk, tree nuts, and soy – all of which may be found in a variety of popular Halloween candies. You’re letting parents and trick-or-treaters know that non-food items are available.

According to the Food Allergy Research & Education organization, around 15 million Americans – including 1 in 13 children – are living with food allergies.

How do I get started?

and print off a Teal Pumpkin Project sign to let trick-or-treaters know you’re participating: Simply paint a pumpkin teal and place it visibly in your front yard. This indicates that you’re offering non-edible items. Alternatively, you can visit FoodAllergy.org and print off a Teal Pumpkin Project sign to let trick-or-treaters know you’re participating: https://www.foodallergy.org/resources/free-teal-pumpkin-projectr-resources

Encourage friends and neighbors to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project. Post on local Facebook groups or hand out flyers.

Visit FoodAllergy.org to learn about: new research, advocacy, and events and fundraisers in your area. You can even mark your house or neighborhood as a teal-friendly stop! https://www.foodallergy.org/our-initiatives/awareness-campaigns/living-teal/teal-pumpkin-project

What items should I give out?

Glow sticks, colored pencils or crayons, bubbles, Halloween erasers, whistles or kazoos, finger puppets, spider rings, vampire fangs, mini notepads, bookmarkers, stickers and stencils.

You can still give out candy as well; just make sure to keep the food items and non-food items in separate bowls.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.