Uber offering discounted rides to Illinois voters traveling to polls
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KWQC) - Uber is offering discounted rides to people who need help getting to the polls.
The ride service is offering a 50% discount off roundtrip rides to and from polling places in Illinois.
According to a news release, 14% of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting in 2016. That is why Uber is helping people find their polling locations with a polling feature in its app and the ride discount.
