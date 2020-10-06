Uber offering discounted rides to Illinois voters traveling to polls

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - Uber is offering discounted rides to people who need help getting to the polls.

The ride service is offering a 50% discount off roundtrip rides to and from polling places in Illinois.

According to a news release, 14% of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting in 2016. That is why Uber is helping people find their polling locations with a polling feature in its app and the ride discount.

