80º highs will soon be a thing of the past

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We are in the midst of a mild stretch of weather in the QCA. In fact, we should hit 80º in the QC on Friday October 9th. This shouldn’t be a major surprise as our average last 80º day is October 9th on any given year. The earliest one we’ve had to end the 80º days for a year was 8/31/1876! The latest 80º day we’ve had is 11/1/2000. So our days are numbered in the 80s in 2020. If you’re looking for when these type of temps will return again...the average first 80º in spring is 4/21 and the earliest we’ve hit 80º in the year is 3/12/1990. Bottom line, once we get past this warm stretch we may not hit 80º again for 6 months.

