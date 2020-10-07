Advertisement

American Red Cross gives safety tips for fire prevention week

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - It is fire prevention week and the American Red Cross is providing Quad Citians with house fire safety tips.

The executive director of the American Red Cross serving the Quad Cities says it’s a good time to check your smoke detectors.

“We’re really coming into the season where we see more home fires because of alternate heating sources and the holidays people are doing more cooking,” Trish Barnett said. “It’s a critical time to check your smoke alarms, make sure they’re not too old. If they need to be replaced, get them replaced.”

Burnett says it’s also the perfect time to work with your family to have a home fire escape plan in place.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Decision 2020: Tom Courtney, candidate, Iowa State Senate District 44

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions aimed at helping voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

News

Rock Island police respond to shots fired incident Tuesday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Officers responded to the incident at approximately 10 p.m. near the 1800 block of 44th Street.

KWQC

80º highs will soon be a thing of the past

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Enjoy the warmth while it's here

Decision 2020

DECISION 2020: Campaign spending expected to approach $11 billion by Election Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Campaign spending in the 2020 election is expected to nearly reach $11 billion.

Latest News

Politics

Campaign spending expected to approach $11 billion by Election Day

Updated: 10 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Fall colors - where and when the best colorscan be found

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
If you’re looking to take a fall color tour now’s the time to hit the road or at least plan a trip you can take fairly soon.

News

Fall Foliage Peak Times Around Iowa And Illinois

Updated: 13 hours ago
Check out the Foliage Peak times, here

Crime

Bond reduction denied for man charged in shooting at Western Illinois University

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Kavion K. Poplous, 18, also pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including attempted murder, during a hearing in McDonough County Circuit Court.

News

Canadian Pacific cancels 2020 Holiday Train; will host virtual concert

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Canadian Pacific have announced they are canceling the 2020 Holiday Train tour and instead will host a virtual concert.

Illinois News

Illinois health officials report 1,600+ new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths Tuesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 8,836 deaths in the state.