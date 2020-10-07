American Red Cross gives safety tips for fire prevention week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - It is fire prevention week and the American Red Cross is providing Quad Citians with house fire safety tips.

The executive director of the American Red Cross serving the Quad Cities says it’s a good time to check your smoke detectors.

“We’re really coming into the season where we see more home fires because of alternate heating sources and the holidays people are doing more cooking,” Trish Barnett said. “It’s a critical time to check your smoke alarms, make sure they’re not too old. If they need to be replaced, get them replaced.”

Burnett says it’s also the perfect time to work with your family to have a home fire escape plan in place.

