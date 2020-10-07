Advertisement

Bettendorf officials say Frozen Landing will not open this winter

(KWQC/Bettendorf Parks &amp;amp; Recreation)
(KWQC/Bettendorf Parks &amp;amp; Recreation)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf says it will not open Frozen Landing, the portable ice skating rink, this winter.

In a publication to residents, the city says the decision is due to a loss in revenue this year. The city says the equipment is also in need of major repairs.

City officials say they plan to bring Frozen Landing back next season.

