Bettendorf officials say Frozen Landing will not open this winter

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf says it will not open Frozen Landing, the portable ice skating rink, this winter.

In a publication to residents, the city says the decision is due to a loss in revenue this year. The city says the equipment is also in need of major repairs.

City officials say they plan to bring Frozen Landing back next season.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.