Davenport city officials award 28 new residents with neighborhood restoration funds

The DREAM Project funds lead to investment and revitalization of neighborhoods
The Davenport DREAM Project helps current and future homeowners fix up their homes or even build their dream homes through grants.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport city officials say they have sent letters to 28 residents this week informing them that they are one of the selected recipients of the Davenport DREAM Project.

“The Davenport DREAM Project is a neighborhood restoration project that hopes to inspire renewed interest in the unique architecture and character found in the neighborhoods of the City of Davenport,” said Letty Goslowsky, Revitalization Supervisor. “The restoration of one home leads to the rebuilding and engagement of an entire community.”

City officials say the Davenport City Council approved $900,000 in their FY21 budget for a second round of the Davenport DREAM Project after receiving overwhelming interest and response to the DREAM Project’s initial roll out in 2019. According to a news release, eligible current homeowners in a designated DREAM Project area were able to submit their applications over a three week period from May 18 to June 5.

This week applicants started receiving the final determination letters in the mail.

City officials say the current 25 homeowners are approved for the $20,000 forgivable grant to be used for exterior façade improvement and outstanding code violations.

Applicants not chosen for this round of funding will be able to apply in the future if additional rounds of the DREAM Project are approved.

