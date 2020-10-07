DECISION 2020: Campaign spending expected to approach $11 billion by Election Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The amount of money being spent on the 2020 election is setting records.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan group, spending in the 2020 election will reach nearly $11 billion. For comparison, spending in the 2016 presidential election year was $7 billion.

Spending for broadcast television advertisements continues to rank the most costly as compared to other categories including digital or radio.

In the QCA, two Congressional districts are on the ballot. In Illinois, District 17 candidates include Democratic incumbent Cheri Bustos, who was elected in 2012, and Republican Esther Joy King.

According to data from Advertising Analytics, spending on broadcast television advertisements since July has surpassed 4$460,000 for the Esther Joy King campaign. Her opponent has spent 1.04 million in the same time period.

In Iowa, the second Congressional district seat is up for grabs after Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack announced last year he would not run for re-elction.

Republican candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democratic candidate Rita Hart are both hoping for a chance to represent Iowa.

Hart’s campaign has spent over $1.8 million in broadcast television advertisements since July, according to Advertising Analytics. Her opponent, Miller-Meeks spent $426,000 in the same time period.

Both candidates are also benefitting on the airwaves from outside political action committees. Broadcast advertisements by PACS in support of Hart has reached $5.8 million. PACS supporting Miller-Meeks surpasses that at $6.7 million.

The race for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat between Republican incumbent Joni Ernst and Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield is more costly. Right now, spending in this race is the second highest senate race in the nation.

According to Advertising Analytics, Sen. Joni Ernst’s campaign has spent $5.8 million on broadcast advertisements since July her opponent’s campaign has dropped over $19 million in the same time period.

Numerous PACS are also supporting both candidates. Groups in support of a Ernst win have spent $43 million in broadcast television advertisements. PACS favoring Greenfield have topped $44.7 million in broadcast advertisements.

Sen. Ernst was initially elected to represent Iowa in 2014.

