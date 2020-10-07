Decision 2020: Tom Courtney, candidate, Iowa State Senate District 44

(KWQC) -Note: TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions aimed at helping voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

Name: Tom Courtney

Age: 73

City: Burlington

Education: Wapello High School

Occupation: Vice President of the Burlington School Board

Experience: USAF Veteran, 30 years at Case, UAW Local 807 Bargaining Chair, School Board President, State Senator

Party: Democrat

Election website/social media: Website, courtneyforiowa.com

What is the most important issue facing the state of Iowa, and how would you address it if elected?

The most important issue facing the state of Iowa, especially in a pandemic, is access to affordable healthcare. If I am elected, I will work to reverse the privatization of Medicare that has cost the state millions of dollars, hurt our hospitals, and decreased the quality of care Iowans deserve. I will work to ensure that Iowans have access to quality, affordable healthcare in both urban and rural areas, which will in turn drive our economy’s growth and improving Iowa’s quality of life.

How do you rate the nation/state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far? What would you do differently, and why?

Serving on Burlington’s school board I can attest first-hand the lack of leadership shown by Governor Reynolds during the pandemic. The governor’s one-size-fits-all approach took away schools' ability to do what is right for their unique districts. If elected I will fight for school districts to have local control and empower them with the equipment and resources they need to maintain a safe, quality learning environment.

What will you do or advocate to help those who are out of work and those who are in need of housing?

Business leaders trying to recruit talent and families looking to move into my district agree: there is a lack of affordable housing on the market. It is possible to work in a bipartisan manner to develop incentives, such as grants and tax abatements, that work with local contractors and local governments to construct affordable housing for working families. I have also always been an advocate for growing our skilled trades workforce so that Iowans can build these homes, live in these homes, and continue to grow our state.

Recent Pew Research data shows 49% of voters expect to have difficulty casting a ballot for the November election. What is your reaction to this belief, and what needs to be done?

If you are a citizen of Iowa and of the United States, voting should be as accessible as possible in our state. I believe fears of voter fraud in our state are unfounded and recent actions by the legislature only

make it more difficult and more confusing to vote. I commend the Secretary of State Paul Pate for sending an Absentee Ballot Request to every registered voter in the 2020 primary. But Republicans in the Legislature denied Secretary Pate of that ability in the general election, and then doubled back. Voting in Iowa is safe and secure, and I would make sure that voting procedure in Iowa is consistent.

There has been a renewed discussion, both locally, statewide, and nationally, about policing reform since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Do you think reforms are needed and, if so, what might those changes look like?

Law enforcement needs resources to do the job of keeping Iowans safe. I reject calls to defund the police. We’ve tasked them with the necessary requirement of additional training for de-escalation techniques and prevention of bias training. That will require resources. We want to be able to recruit talented individuals into the law enforcement field. That requires resources as well. We also need to fund efforts that we know will require crime – creating jobs that provide a living wage, ensuring that all Iowans have access to safe housing, and funding mental health and substance abuse treatment efforts.

