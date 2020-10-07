Fall colors - where and when the best colorscan be found

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The weather is wonderful, and the fall colors are advancing toward their peak if they haven’t already started hitting it, yet, in particular areas. If you’re looking to take a fall color tour now’s the time to hit the road or at least plan a trip you can take fairly soon. Northern portions of Iowa and Illinois are already peaking. Watch the video in this article to see when the peak will arrive in your area. You can also find out some of the “hows” and “whys” of the fall color change. For the latest fall color updates, you can head to https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Fall-Color for reports in Iowa, and https://www.enjoyillinois.com/plan-your-trip/seasonal-adventures/fall-travel-in-illinois/illinois-fall-color-report/ for info from around Illinois. Just cut and paste these web addresses into your browser to get the info you need to help you plan your road trip. And, don’t forget to make it more fun by seeking out some antique barns, orchards and cider mills, breweries and wineries!

