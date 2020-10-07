Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump’s accounting firm.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.

The Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 against the president. It is down to eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The matter may not be fully resolved before the November election.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.