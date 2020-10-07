Hypnosis As Therapy
Move from where you are now to more than you dreamed
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC)
Sylvia Runkle, Master Hypnotist, CHT, of Rock Island, is a PSL guest to highlight how her services can especially be beneficial during the COVID pandemic when it comes to gaining control of various issues in your life that you want to CHANGE. Hypnotherapy can aid highly stressed people.
Runkle is a Hypnosis Services Master, international trainer, and best-selling author. Runkle can truly “help you move from where you are now to more than you dreamed”. She offers both local and long distance programs. Visit her website to read testimonials from those who have used hypnosis to overcome.
Areas where her skills can help:
- Success
- Mastery
- Sports Mastery
- Learning
- Self Confidence & Self Esteem (with these everythimg else seems to get better)
- Habits: Smoking, Alcohol, Gambling, Mail Biting, etc.
- Improving fertility and conception (to assist In-Vitro Fertilization success) H
- Hypnosis assisted childbirth
- Weight loss
- Stop Smoking
- Pain management
- Anxiety – I find hypnosis to be amazingly successful with anxiety.Health improvement in general
- Other programs designed to fit your needs
Sylvia Runkle / 2107 17th Street / Rock Island, IL 61201 / CONTACT HERE / 309-716-2111 / on FACEBOOK
