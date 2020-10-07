Advertisement

Hypnosis As Therapy

Move from where you are now to more than you dreamed
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC)

Sylvia Runkle, Master Hypnotist, CHT, of Rock Island, is a PSL guest to highlight how her services can especially be beneficial during the COVID pandemic when it comes to gaining control of various issues in your life that you want to CHANGE. Hypnotherapy can aid highly stressed people.

Runkle is a Hypnosis Services Master, international trainer, and best-selling author. Runkle can truly “help you move from where you are now to more than you dreamed”. She offers both local and long distance programs. Visit her website to read testimonials from those who have used hypnosis to overcome.

Areas where her skills can help:

  • Success
  • Mastery
  • Sports Mastery
  • Learning
  • Self Confidence & Self Esteem (with these everythimg else seems to get better)
  • Habits: Smoking, Alcohol, Gambling, Mail Biting, etc.
  • Improving fertility and conception (to assist In-Vitro Fertilization success) H
  • Hypnosis assisted childbirth
  • Weight loss
  • Stop Smoking
  • Pain management
  • Anxiety – I find hypnosis to be amazingly successful with anxiety.Health improvement in general
  • Other programs designed to fit your needs

Sylvia Runkle / 2107 17th Street / Rock Island, IL 61201 / CONTACT HERE / 309-716-2111 / on FACEBOOK

Get our best: www.elephantjournal.com/best ❤️

Posted by Elephant Health & Wellness on Sunday, June 9, 2019

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Decision 2020: Tom Courtney, candidate, Iowa State Senate District 44

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions aimed at helping voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

Paula Sands Live

Monitor Hearing Loss Before Winter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
As we head indoors during the colder weather months, people struggling to hear may end up more “lonely” than ever. Learn more about how to get a FREE hearing test.

News

Rock Island police respond to shots fired incident Tuesday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Officers responded to the incident at approximately 10 p.m. near the 1800 block of 44th Street.

KWQC

80º highs will soon be a thing of the past

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Enjoy the warmth while it's here

Latest News

Decision 2020

DECISION 2020: Campaign spending expected to approach $11 billion by Election Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Campaign spending in the 2020 election is expected to nearly reach $11 billion.

Politics

Campaign spending expected to approach $11 billion by Election Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Fall colors - where and when the best colorscan be found

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
If you’re looking to take a fall color tour now’s the time to hit the road or at least plan a trip you can take fairly soon.

News

Fall Foliage Peak Times Around Iowa And Illinois

Updated: 11 hours ago
Check out the Foliage Peak times, here

Paula Sands Live

An Apple A Day

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
October is National Apple Month.. Apples taste their very best in the fall, but they provide health benefits all year long! This segment also features a Quick Apple Butter recipe.

Paula Sands Live

Equity Summit: Cultural Trauma

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The United Way of the Quad Cities is hosting the Equity Summit next month. PSL will be featuring some of the topics addressed during this week of shows.