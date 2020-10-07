Hypnosis As Therapy

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC)

Sylvia Runkle, Master Hypnotist, CHT, of Rock Island, is a PSL guest to highlight how her services can especially be beneficial during the COVID pandemic when it comes to gaining control of various issues in your life that you want to CHANGE. Hypnotherapy can aid highly stressed people.

Runkle is a Hypnosis Services Master, international trainer, and best-selling author. Runkle can truly “help you move from where you are now to more than you dreamed”. She offers both local and long distance programs. Visit her website to read testimonials from those who have used hypnosis to overcome.

Areas where her skills can help:

Success

Mastery

Sports Mastery

Learning

Self Confidence & Self Esteem (with these everythimg else seems to get better)

Habits: Smoking, Alcohol, Gambling, Mail Biting, etc.

Improving fertility and conception (to assist In-Vitro Fertilization success) H

Hypnosis assisted childbirth

Weight loss

Stop Smoking

Pain management

Anxiety – I find hypnosis to be amazingly successful with anxiety.Health improvement in general

Other programs designed to fit your needs

Sylvia Runkle / 2107 17th Street / Rock Island, IL 61201 / CONTACT HERE / 309-716-2111 / on FACEBOOK

