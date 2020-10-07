Advertisement

Illinois officials report over 6 million COVID-19 tests since pandemic began

By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday the state has conducted over six million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

Laboratories have reported over 58,820 COVID-19 tests since Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,033,289 tests.

Illinois health officials also reported 2,630 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 42 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 307,641 and COVID-19 deaths to 8,878.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Bureau County: 1 female 40s
  • Champaign County: 1 female 80s
  • Christian County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Clinton County: 1 female 80s
  • Coles County: 1 female 80s
  • Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Franklin County: 1 male 90s
  • Kane County: 1 female 70s
  • Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
  • Madison County: 1 female 90s
  • Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Perry County: 1 female 60s
  • Randolph County: 1 male 70s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
  • Saline County: 1 female 80s
  • Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
  • Shelby County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Wabash County: 1 male 70s
  • Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 90s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 30 to October 6 is 3.5%.

As of Tuesday night, 1,679 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, the health department says 372 patients were in the ICU and 165 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

During Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 press conference Wednesday, health officials also advised residents to get flu shots.

You can watch the full press conference below.

Illinois COVID-19 Update

Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

