Illinois officials report over 6 million COVID-19 tests since pandemic began

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday the state has conducted over six million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

Laboratories have reported over 58,820 COVID-19 tests since Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,033,289 tests.

Illinois health officials also reported 2,630 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 42 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 307,641 and COVID-19 deaths to 8,878.

New deaths in Illinois:

Bureau County: 1 female 40s

Champaign County: 1 female 80s

Christian County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Clinton County: 1 female 80s

Coles County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Franklin County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 female 90s

Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Perry County: 1 female 60s

Randolph County: 1 male 70s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

Saline County: 1 female 80s

Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

Shelby County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Wabash County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s

Williamson County: 1 female 90s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 30 to October 6 is 3.5%.

As of Tuesday night, 1,679 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, the health department says 372 patients were in the ICU and 165 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

During Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 press conference Wednesday, health officials also advised residents to get flu shots.

You can watch the full press conference below.

