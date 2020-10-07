Illinois officials report over 6 million COVID-19 tests since pandemic began
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday the state has conducted over six million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.
Laboratories have reported over 58,820 COVID-19 tests since Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,033,289 tests.
Illinois health officials also reported 2,630 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 42 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 307,641 and COVID-19 deaths to 8,878.
New deaths in Illinois:
- Bureau County: 1 female 40s
- Champaign County: 1 female 80s
- Christian County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Clinton County: 1 female 80s
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 female 90s
- Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Perry County: 1 female 60s
- Randolph County: 1 male 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- Saline County: 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
- Shelby County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Wabash County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s
- Williamson County: 1 female 90s
Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 30 to October 6 is 3.5%.
As of Tuesday night, 1,679 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, the health department says 372 patients were in the ICU and 165 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
During Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 press conference Wednesday, health officials also advised residents to get flu shots.
