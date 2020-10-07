Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs offers new grants for derecho relief

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa museums, historic sites and other cultural organizations affected by the derecho may now be able to apply for a recovery grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

In a news release, the department said the grants are up to $5,000. The grants are intended to support Iowa humanities organizations impacted by the August windstorm. This includes museums, historic properties, preservation and historical organizations, and community and cultural organizations located in the 16 counties designated as disaster relief areas, according to criteria from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The funds were made possible through a Chairman’s Grant for Disaster Mitigation from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The NEH awarded $30,000 to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs to redistribute.

“This summer’s windstorm caused damage that will take Iowa’s most impacted cultural organizations time and effort to repair,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said. “With the NEH’s support, we are pleased to be able to help organizations care for their local collections put at risk by the storm.”

The Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund provides short-term financial relief for those in the arts, cultural, creative and humanities fields most impacted by state disaster declarations, natural disasters, and other forms of emergencies and is administered by the Iowa Arts Council.

“We appreciate the federal support from the NEH and our Congressional delegation,” Iowa Arts Council Administrator David Schmitz said. “These funds will make such a difference for Iowans facing yet another challenge this year.”

Applications for the grants will be considered on a rolling basis as long as funds are available.

Applicants can more information online at iowaculture.gov.

