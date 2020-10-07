Iowa officials report 919 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 919 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the statewide total to 94,342, with a total positivity rate of 11.3%, and 1,414 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 832,909 Iowans have been tested and 73,237 have recovered.
As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 444 people were hospitalized – 97 in the last 24 hours – and 42 were on ventilators.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press briefing at 11 a.m.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Total Tested
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|43
|3,375
|39,719
|7.8%
|2,435
|29
|Clinton
|13
|1,225
|10,385
|8.1%
|10,385
|23
|Muscatine
|5
|1,175
|10,190
|6%
|976
|56
|Des Moines
|31
|930
|9,568
|9.9%
|666
|9
|Lee
|10
|717
|6,808
|8.9%
|536
|8
|Henry
|9
|852
|5,501
|15.4%
|453
|5
|Jackson
|6
|415
|4,239
|12.3%
|248
|3
|Cedar
|2
|285
|4,146
|7.3%
|190
|2
|Louisa
|3
|450
|2,753
|5.7%
|390
|15
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.