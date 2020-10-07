Advertisement

Iowa officials report 919 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 919 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 94,342, with a total positivity rate of 11.3%, and 1,414 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 832,909 Iowans have been tested and 73,237 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 444 people were hospitalized – 97 in the last 24 hours – and 42 were on ventilators.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press briefing at 11 a.m.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal CasesTotal Tested14-Day Positivity RateTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott433,37539,7197.8%2,43529
Clinton131,22510,3858.1%10,38523
Muscatine51,17510,1906%97656
Des Moines319309,5689.9%6669
Lee107176,8088.9%5368
Henry98525,50115.4%4535
Jackson64154,23912.3%2483
Cedar22854,1467.3%1902
Louisa34502,7535.7%39015

