Iowa officials report 919 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 919 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 94,342, with a total positivity rate of 11.3%, and 1,414 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 832,909 Iowans have been tested and 73,237 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 444 people were hospitalized – 97 in the last 24 hours – and 42 were on ventilators.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press briefing at 11 a.m.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases Total Cases Total Tested 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 43 3,375 39,719 7.8% 2,435 29 Clinton 13 1,225 10,385 8.1% 10,385 23 Muscatine 5 1,175 10,190 6% 976 56 Des Moines 31 930 9,568 9.9% 666 9 Lee 10 717 6,808 8.9% 536 8 Henry 9 852 5,501 15.4% 453 5 Jackson 6 415 4,239 12.3% 248 3 Cedar 2 285 4,146 7.3% 190 2 Louisa 3 450 2,753 5.7% 390 15

