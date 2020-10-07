Advertisement

Mid-Week Motivation #1

COVID Changing Our Idea of Success
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru is back for two PSL Wednesday segments. This is the background information on today’s first interview touching on one of the upsides (and there’s not many) of the pandemic might be how we define “success”. In the USA, we look at external evidence like wealth, power, and fame as measures of true success. This pandemic has proven that, for the most part, that definition of success is a failure. Listen to the interview to learn why we need to move beyond that and recognize where people of the most humble or meager means can be examples of the best success that life can offer.

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355

What is your “Why?” Does it make you happy? Are you passionate about it? Does it set your heart on fire? • • Then...

Posted by Coach Ru on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Despite huge, tragic losses for so many, the pandemic has allowed us to have a glimpse ay what a different economy and pace of life might look like. One that is slower and less fixated on growth and consumption.

