Mid-Week Motivation #2

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru is back for two PSL Wednesday segments. This is the background information on today’s second interview acknowledging that Covid-19 has been difficult. No doubt about it. Despite huge, tragic losses for so many, the pandemic has allowed us to have a glimpse ay what a different economy and pace of life might look like – one that is slower, more sustainable and less fixated on growth and consumption.

For example, maybe you really love working from home---and do not want to go back to office work. If these thoughts have crossed your mind, listen to the interview to dig in deeper!

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355

Today's my 45th Birthday!! 🥳 • • As some of you may know, Mental and Emotional Health is near and dear to my heart. In... Posted by Coach Ru on Friday, October 2, 2020

