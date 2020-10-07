Mid-Week Motivation #2
Reconsider What Makes a Good Life
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Coach Ru is back for two PSL Wednesday segments. This is the background information on today’s second interview acknowledging that Covid-19 has been difficult. No doubt about it. Despite huge, tragic losses for so many, the pandemic has allowed us to have a glimpse ay what a different economy and pace of life might look like – one that is slower, more sustainable and less fixated on growth and consumption.
For example, maybe you really love working from home---and do not want to go back to office work. If these thoughts have crossed your mind, listen to the interview to dig in deeper!
Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”
Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.