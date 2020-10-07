Mild Weather Continues This Week!

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - More sunshine and warm temperatures are on the way this today and this week. We will hit the upper 70s this afternoon and even 80º in a few sports south of I-80! The average high is in the mid to upper 60s so this is very warm for this time of year. Temps will be in the 70s and 80s at least into next Monday, but Friday will be the warmest with gusty south winds pushing highs into the 80s areawide. Overnight lows will be in the 50s through the next seven days.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 78°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 50°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 74°.

