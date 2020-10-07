Advertisement

Monitor Hearing Loss Before Winter

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Taylor Parker from Concept by Iowa Hearing comes back to PSL to remind everyone how important it is to analyze whether your hearing has slipped by noticing your level of enjoyment in daily life---television, Zoom or Facetime communications, or basic conversation. The COVID pandemic has been especially difficult for those with hearing loss because most things are done at a distance or communications is strained by people wearing masks. As we head indoors during the colder weather months, people struggling to hear may end up more “lonely” than ever.

Watch the video interview to learn more from Parker about situational examples of whether you may need to take advantage of a FREE Hearing Test! This step could greatly assist a person to a more enjoyable future.

Davenport, Iowa Hearing Aid Center / 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA 52807 / 563.355.7155

Clinton, Iowa Hearing Aid Center / 1663 Lincoln Way, Ste. A / Clinton, IA 52732 / 563.219.8329

Posted by Concept by Iowa Hearing on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

