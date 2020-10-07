Rock Island police respond to shots fired incident Tuesday night

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department says it responded to a shots fired incident Tuesday night.

According to a police report, officers responded to the incident at approximately 10 p.m. near the 1800 block of 44th Street in Rock Island.

Deputy Chief of Police Jason Foy told TV6 a property is damaged from the incident. He says there were no suspects at the time officers responded.

No injuries have been reported.

