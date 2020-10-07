TV6 Midweek Motivation: Quit worrying about the ‘how’
Looking to make life changes, yet feel stuck or paralyzed by fear? Life Coach Ru shares her advice
Published: Oct. 7, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s likely you’re wanting to achieve something in life, perhaps though you’re not quite sure how to make it happen.
Maybe you feel stuck, the action steps you need to take are unclear. Or you have an idea of what to do, yet you’re too stressed to make the right call — or worse, paralyzed by fear.
The secret to success in your situation is likely to surprise you.
According to life coach Rumaisa Khawaja you need to quit worrying about the “how.”
You don’t have to have everything figured out step-by-step to accomplish your dream, goal, or plan.
Coach Ru explains more in this week’s edition of Midweek Motivation.
