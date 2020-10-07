Advertisement

TV6 Midweek Motivation: Quit worrying about the ‘how’

Looking to make life changes, yet feel stuck or paralyzed by fear? Life Coach Ru shares her advice
By Jake Eastburn
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s likely you’re wanting to achieve something in life, perhaps though you’re not quite sure how to make it happen.

Maybe you feel stuck, the action steps you need to take are unclear. Or you have an idea of what to do, yet you’re too stressed to make the right call — or worse, paralyzed by fear.

The secret to success in your situation is likely to surprise you.

According to life coach Rumaisa Khawaja you need to quit worrying about the “how.”

You don’t have to have everything figured out step-by-step to accomplish your dream, goal, or plan.

Coach Ru explains more in this week’s edition of Midweek Motivation.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa coach accused of assaulting student TPing house

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Van Meter teacher and coach has been charged

Illinois News

Illinois officials report over 6 million COVID-19 tests since pandemic began

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH also advised residents to get their flu shots.

News

Midweek Motivation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to make life changes, yet feel stuck or paralyzed by fear? Life Coach Ru shares her advice.

News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday gave a COVID-19 briefing.

Latest News

News

Davenport city officials award 28 new residents with neighborhood restoration funds

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
This is part of the Davenport DREAM Project.

News

Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs offers new grants for derecho relief

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The department says the grants are up to $5,000.

News

Bettendorf officials say Frozen Landing will not open this winter

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
City officials say they plan to bring Frozen Landing back next season.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 919 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 94,342, with a total positivity rate of 11.3%, and 1,414 deaths.

News

American Red Cross gives safety tips for fire prevention week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
American Red Cross says it's a good time to check your smoke detectors.

News

Iowa officials report 919 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 7 hours ago