Watch Tuesday High School Volleyball Highlights

Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sports

Updated: 1 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Quad City Storm cancels 2020-2021 season

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Kevin Kohr
Due to restrictions for crowds in the state of Illinois, the Quad City Storm will not take the ice in the 2020-2021 season.

Sports

Pleasant Valley punches ticket to State Golf

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:08 AM CDT
By Joey Donia
The Pleasant Valley Spartans earned a trip back to the State Golf tournament at the District Meet on Monday

Sports

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:26 AM CDT
By Joey Donia
Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Sports

Pleasant Valley’s Emily Wood wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT
By Joey Donia
Pleasant Valley volleyball star Emily Wood is the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Highlight Zone: October 2nd

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT
By Joey Donia
Watch all of the highlights from Friday’s high school football action

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

Steamwheelers offering opportunity to buy shares of team

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:12 AM CDT
By Joey Donia
The Quad City Steamwheelers are offering the opportunity to purchase shares of the team

Sports

Lystiuk and Thissen lead Assumption golf to victory; North Scott takes 2nd

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT
By Joey Donia
Watch highlights from Wednesday’s high school golf at Emeis golf course.