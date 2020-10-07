News
Watch Tuesday High School Volleyball Highlights
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Latest News
Watch Tuesday High School Volleyball Highlights
Updated: 1 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
News
Quad City Storm cancels 2020-2021 season
Updated: 10 hours ago
By
Kevin Kohr
Due to restrictions for crowds in the state of Illinois, the Quad City Storm will not take the ice in the 2020-2021 season.
Sports
Pleasant Valley punches ticket to State Golf
Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:08 AM CDT
By
Joey Donia
The Pleasant Valley Spartans earned a trip back to the State Golf tournament at the District Meet on Monday
Sports
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:26 AM CDT
By
Joey Donia
Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Latest News
Sports
Pleasant Valley’s Emily Wood wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT
By
Joey Donia
Pleasant Valley volleyball star Emily Wood is the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week.
National
Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams
Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
By
Joseph Hennessy
and
Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.
Sports
Highlight Zone: October 2nd
Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT
By
Joey Donia
Watch all of the highlights from Friday’s high school football action
National
NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7
Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
By
TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.
Sports
Steamwheelers offering opportunity to buy shares of team
Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:12 AM CDT
By
Joey Donia
The Quad City Steamwheelers are offering the opportunity to purchase shares of the team
Sports
Lystiuk and Thissen lead Assumption golf to victory; North Scott takes 2nd
Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT
By
Joey Donia
Watch highlights from Wednesday’s high school golf at Emeis golf course.