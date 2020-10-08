August Derecho Now Billion-Dollar Disaster

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The derecho is now classified as the 16th billion-dollar disaster of 2020 in the United States. This year ties the annual record of 16 events that occurred in 2011 and 2017. This is the sixth consecutive year where 10 or more billion-dollar weather and climate disasters have impacted the United States.

Since 2015 there have been 10 or more billion-dollar disasters per year. (kwqc)

Below is a breakdown of this year’s billion-dollar events, which have mostly taken place in the Midwest and east. So far there has been 1 drought event, 1 wildfire event, 3 tropical cyclone events, and 11 severe storms events (which includes the derecho). Six of these have occurred since June, and we still have 3 months of the year to go.

There have now been 16 billion-dollar disasters in the United States this year, with most being in the Midwest or east. (kwqc)

Since 1932, five of the top six largest wildfires on record in California burned between August and the end of September. Since the middle of August 2020 more than 4 million acres have burned across California which breaks the statewide burn record set in 2018 by more than 2 million acres.

The list for the U.S. 2020 billion-dollar disasters shows most have come from severe storms. This includes the August derecho, large hail, and tornadoes. (kwqc)

