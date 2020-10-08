Advertisement

Band Spectacular canceled by Davenport Community School District

School district officials announced the cancelation of Band Spectacular and the Holiday Concert.
Officials with the Davenport Community School District announced on Thursday they would be canceling Band Spectacular and the Holiday Concert.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Davenport Community School District announced on Thursday they would be canceling Band Spectacular and the Holiday Concert.

Band Spectacular was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, and the Holiday Concert was scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Officials say the high schools can host recorded or live-streamed concerts in place of the Holiday Concert.

“Each school may also choose to allow a live performance where participants and audience members wear masks and social distance, with the audience limited to 25% capacity of the hall,” officials said in a release. “Information on how each school will proceed with concerts will come from the school itself and be sent to families.”

Officials say the cancelations and modifications were made from an abundance of safety and caution for the students, their families, and the community as COVID-19 cases continue to rise within the county.

