Beer For Relief

Carson King coming to the QCA for “Meet & Greet” fundraiser
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Carson King and Glenn Cole are PSL guests to talk about a the new partnership fundraiser to benefit victims of both the derecho and the economic fallout from COVID surrounding around “Midwest Legend” blonde ale beer. King is even coming to Bettendorf this week as part of the promotion of the relief effort (see below for info on his QCA visit). Watch the interview to learn more. The entire backstory is fleshed out below.

Carson King attracted national attention in 2019 after holding up a sign asking for beer money on ESPN during a football pre-show. The young man turned his fifteen minutes of fame into a viral fundraising campaign, raising over $3M to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The campaign was initially backed by Busch Beer but at one point rescinded their involvement.

Local brewer Glenn Cole, then of Geneseo Brewing, responded by offering to brew the “Iowa Legend” beer in support of King’s fundraising. The two have teamed up again this year with the “Midwest Legend” open source brewing collaboration. The blonde ale recipe created by Cole and hosted by Midwest Ale Works in East Moline is being made available to any brewery which would like to brew the beer in support of the cause.

The focus this year started as derecho storm relief but has evolved into a relief effort for Iowa and Illinois farms and small businesses struggling for a variety of reasons. Participating breweries are asked to make a donation of $1 for every pint sold. In addition, Midwest Ale Works has also donated the use of the label artwork and promotional materials. The photo selected is a sunflower field in Iowa taken by Mollie Emerson (she’s credited on the label as well).

Currently 6 breweries, evenly split between Illinois and Iowa, are registered to participate in the collaboration. Breweries wishing to participate can find out more information and register at MidwestAleWorks.com. Cans of “Midwest Legend” from Midwest Ale Works will be available starting Wednesday in their tap room, located in The Rust Belt business building in East Moline.

Meet & Greet

Carson King and Glenn Cole will be available for meet and greet at Twin Span Brewing in Bettendorf on Friday, October 9, starting at 11a.m. The pair will be brewing with the head brewer of Twin Span, Adam Ross. This will be a great opportunity for pictures of the brewing process with several people involved in the fundraiser!

Midwest Ale Works / 537 12th Ave / East Moline, IL. / (309) 751-4600

📸 CALLING ALL PHOTOGRAPHERS 📸 While designing the label for the Midwest Legend beer supporting The Carson King...

Posted by Midwest Ale Works on Monday, August 31, 2020

