Bettendorf standardizing all school zone speed limits

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Bettendorf says it is standardizing all school zone speed limits.

The posted limits will be 25 mph from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A new 25 mph school zone is in place on 18th Street near Mark Twain Elementary.

Bettendorf is also continuing the multi-year plan to set up the school zones with new electronic signing.

City officials say the goal is to reduce speeding and improve safety in all Bettendorf school zones.

