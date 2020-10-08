Advertisement

Creatively Celebrating Life

Funeral challenges due to COVID
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Eric Trimble of Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory joined PSL virtually to discuss the limitations of funeral services due to COVID-19 risks and social distancing guidelines. Paula even shared that she lost a dear high school friend who suddenly passed this week and Trimble Funeral Home came up with creative ways that the family could still honor their loved one’s memory.

A funeral is a ritual of loss and connection where we remember the dead and comfort the living. But the coronavirus outbreak has altered that ritual and changed the way we say goodbye. Gone are huge public funerals and wakes in funeral homes filled with mourners who cry and laugh, linger and reminisce. In their place across much of the country, are family-only funeral home visitations . But Trimble points out that livestreamed memorials, drive-by and outdoor events can connect extended family and friends to the important mourning process that a funeral ceremony provides. Watch the interview to learn more about the possibilities.

Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory / 701 12th St / Moline, IL 61265 / (309) 764-1144

Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory / 1700 1st St / Coal Valley, IL 61240 / (309) 799-7474

