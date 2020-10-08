Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Gun stolen from storage unit in Milan

Police say multiple storage unit locks were cut off at Airport Storage.
Multiple storage unit locks were cut off at Airport Storage in Milan, Illinois. Police took a report on October 1 that four storage units had been broken into.
Multiple storage unit locks were cut off at Airport Storage in Milan, Illinois. Police took a report on October 1 that four storage units had been broken into.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple storage unit locks were cut off at Airport Storage in Milan, Illinois. Police took a report on October 1 that four storage units had been broken into.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say a suspect in a newer white Ford F150 4-door short-bed truck with silver trim was at Airport Storage for almost an hour between 2 and 3 a.m.

Police say a gun was taken from one of the units.

If you have information about these burglaries or other storage unit burglaries call the tip line, 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

