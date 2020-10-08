CRIME STOPPERS: Gun stolen from storage unit in Milan

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple storage unit locks were cut off at Airport Storage in Milan, Illinois. Police took a report on October 1 that four storage units had been broken into.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say a suspect in a newer white Ford F150 4-door short-bed truck with silver trim was at Airport Storage for almost an hour between 2 and 3 a.m.

Police say a gun was taken from one of the units.

If you have information about these burglaries or other storage unit burglaries call the tip line, 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

