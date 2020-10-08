CRIME STOPPERS: Police searching for man wanted on burglary, theft charges

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Police need your help in finding a wanted suspect. Police say 39-year-old Michael Schmidt is wanted by the Davenport Police Department and the Bettendorf Police Department.

Schmidt is wanted out of Bettendorf on 2nd-degree theft and 3rd-degree burglary charges. He is wanted out of Davenport on 1st-degree theft and 3rd-degree burglary.

He is 6′5 and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

