Davenport improves rating with National Flood Insurance Program

(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport says it has improved its rating with the National Flood Insurance Program.

City officials say this means lower flood insurance costs for property owners.

According to a news release, Davenport city officials have been working to improve current practices, enhance community outreach and improve the city’s floodplain development standards.

The Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration commended Davenport for its actions.

“I commend you on your community actions and your determination to lead your community to be more disaster-resistant,” said William Lesser, of the Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration. “This commitment enhances public safety, property protection, and protects the natural functions of floodplains, and reduces flood insurance premiums.”

City officials say disaster preparedness is vital to Davenport’s resilience. The city includes nine miles of riverfront property and nearly 150 miles of creeks and streams.

City officials say participation in the program ensures Davenport applies environmentally sound practices that enrich the community and natural resources.

The rating increase, which resulted in lower flood insurance rates, included verification of enhanced programs and resources. City officials say this included mapping, community outreach, open space preservation, higher floodplain development regulatory standards and floodplain management.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

