Deputies arrest Keokuk man on five charges of sexual exploitation of a minor
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a Keokuk man has been arrested on five charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Deputies say they arrested Andres Benjamin Duran, 37, on Wednesday at his residence.
According to a news release, Duran is also charged for aggravated misdemeanor and possessing visual depictions of a minor engaging in a prohibited sexual act.
The sheriff’s office says the arrest stems from a CyberTip provided by the Internet Crimes Against Children, ICAC, organization.
The Keokuk Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation.
