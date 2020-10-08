Deputies arrest Keokuk man on five charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a Keokuk man has been arrested on five charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies say they arrested Andres Benjamin Duran, 37, on Wednesday at his residence.

According to a news release, Duran is also charged for aggravated misdemeanor and possessing visual depictions of a minor engaging in a prohibited sexual act.

The sheriff’s office says the arrest stems from a CyberTip provided by the Internet Crimes Against Children, ICAC, organization.

The Keokuk Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

