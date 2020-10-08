Hart and Miller-Meeks to debate tonight
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The two nominees for Iowa’s Second Congressional District will face off Thursday evening in a debate.
Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks are the two nominees for Iowa’s Second Congressional District, both vying for the open seat left by Democratic Dave Loebsack as he retires.
The debate will start at 7 PM Thursday and can be viewed online here. KCRG-TV9′s Chris Earl and The Gazette’s James Lynch will be moderating the debate.
KCRG-TV9′s sister station, KWQC, and The Quad City Times will host a second debate in the race on October 15th in Davenport.
