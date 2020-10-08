Advertisement

How to work as an election judge in our area

By Marci Clark
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Election judges are responsible for maintaining order at polling locations and checking in voters on Election Day.

Election judges are different than poll watchers.

“The election judge, they are going to verify that you, when you come in they are going to have you check in and have you go through the steps and sign it (ballot) and make sure that you filled it in right and put it in the machine. The poll watcher is there either from the Republican party or the Democratic party to watch the process and make sure that nothing is going on that is illegal or going to corrupt the election or anything like that,” says Sara Blaser, Mercer County Clerk.

Election judges must be available to work all hours the poll is open. In most cases this means one hour before the polls open to close. Polling hours vary by state.

If you are interested in working as an election judge, reach out to your local county’s election department.

Rock Island County Clerk’s office can be reached at (309)-558-3570 or at their website.

Scott County Auditor’s office can be reached at (563)-326-8631 or at their website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

