Illinois officials report over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths Thursday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,059 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 32 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 310,700 cases in the state, including 8,910 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Adams County: 1 male 90s
  • Champaign County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s
  • Clark County: 1 female 80s
  • Clay County: 1 male 70s
  • Coles County: 1 female 80s
  • Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 female 60s, 3 female 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Fayette County: 1 female 70s
  • Greene County: 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Livingston County: 1 male 50s
  • McLean County: 1 male 80s
  • Montgomery County: 1 female 80s
  • Saline County: 1 male 60s
  • Sangamon County: 1 male 50s
  • Shelby County: 1 female 90s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
  • Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 1 – October 7 is 3.7%.  

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,491 tests in Illinois for a total of 6,105,780.  

As of Wednesday night, 1,755 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 392 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

