Illinois officials report over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,059 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 32 additional confirmed deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 310,700 cases in the state, including 8,910 deaths.
New deaths in Illinois:
- Adams County: 1 male 90s
- Champaign County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s
- Clark County: 1 female 80s
- Clay County: 1 male 70s
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 female 60s, 3 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Fayette County: 1 female 70s
- Greene County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- Livingston County: 1 male 50s
- McLean County: 1 male 80s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 80s
- Saline County: 1 male 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 50s
- Shelby County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s
Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 1 – October 7 is 3.7%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,491 tests in Illinois for a total of 6,105,780.
As of Wednesday night, 1,755 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 392 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
