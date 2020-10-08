Illinois officials report over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,059 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 32 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 310,700 cases in the state, including 8,910 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

Adams County: 1 male 90s

Champaign County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s

Clark County: 1 female 80s

Clay County: 1 male 70s

Coles County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 female 60s, 3 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Fayette County: 1 female 70s

Greene County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

Livingston County: 1 male 50s

McLean County: 1 male 80s

Montgomery County: 1 female 80s

Saline County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 male 50s

Shelby County: 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 1 – October 7 is 3.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,491 tests in Illinois for a total of 6,105,780.

As of Wednesday night, 1,755 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 392 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.