Iowa officials report 1,515 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,515 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 95,857 confirmed cases, with a total positivity rate of 11.4%, and 1,419 total deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 841,909 Iowans have been tested and 74,170 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m., 449 people were hospitalized – 63 in the last 24 hours – and 112 were in the intensive care unit.

The total number of hospitalizations is up slightly from 444, a record high, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday.

Region 5, which includes Scott, Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Jackson, Lee, and Muscatine counties had 57 people hospitalized and 19 in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases Total Cases Total Tested 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 51 3,426 40,124 7.7% 2,478 29 Clinton 10 1,235 10,504 8.2% 957 23 Muscatine 15 1,190 10,301 6.6% 978 56 Des Moines 20 950 9,680 10.3% 670 9 Lee 24 741 7,264 7.6% 540 8 Henry 17 869 5,560 11.8% 457 5 Jackson 7 422 4,264 12.5% 255 3 Cedar 6 291 4,178 7.6 194 3 Louisa 3 453 2,774 6.4% 391 15

