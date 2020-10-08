Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,515 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths over 24 hours

(Source: AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,515 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 95,857 confirmed cases, with a total positivity rate of 11.4%, and 1,419 total deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 841,909 Iowans have been tested and 74,170 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m., 449 people were hospitalized – 63 in the last 24 hours – and 112 were in the intensive care unit.

The total number of hospitalizations is up slightly from 444, a record high, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday.

Region 5, which includes Scott, Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Jackson, Lee, and Muscatine counties had 57 people hospitalized and 19 in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal CasesTotal Tested14-Day Positivity RateTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott513,42640,1247.7%2,47829
Clinton101,23510,5048.2%95723
Muscatine151,19010,3016.6%97856
Des Moines209509,68010.3%6709
Lee247417,2647.6%5408
Henry178695,56011.8%4575
Jackson74224,26412.5%2553
Cedar62914,1787.61943
Louisa34532,7746.4%39115

