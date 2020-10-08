Knox County reporting phone issues that may affect 911 calls
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Knox County officials are experiencing phone issues that may affect residents trying to call 911.
Officials say at this time Galesburg/Knox County Public Safety is experiencing the issues and until further notice, anyone having issues calling 911 is asked to call their back-up numbers.
- 309-304-7312
- 309-304-7328
These go to the public safety building.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.