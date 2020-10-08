Advertisement

Knox County reporting phone issues that may affect 911 calls

Knox County officials are reporting a phone outage that may be impacting 911 calls.
Knox County officials are reporting a phone outage that may be impacting 911 calls.(MGN, Pixabay, (<a href="http://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/">License Link</a>) / <a href="https://pixabay.com/photos/iphone-x-iphone-x-mobile-4038013/">Image Source Link</a>))
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Knox County officials are experiencing phone issues that may affect residents trying to call 911.

Officials say at this time Galesburg/Knox County Public Safety is experiencing the issues and until further notice, anyone having issues calling 911 is asked to call their back-up numbers.

  • 309-304-7312
  • 309-304-7328

These go to the public safety building.

