Knox County reporting phone issues that may affect 911 calls

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Knox County officials are experiencing phone issues that may affect residents trying to call 911.

Officials say at this time Galesburg/Knox County Public Safety is experiencing the issues and until further notice, anyone having issues calling 911 is asked to call their back-up numbers.

309-304-7312

309-304-7328

These go to the public safety building.

