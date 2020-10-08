Advertisement

Moline police respond to car accident at Avenue of the Cities resulting in injuries

(WSAZ)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department responded to an accident Monday morning at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities.

Police say there was a two-vehicle collision with injuries around 8 a.m.

Witnesses told police a black Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on 16th Street, failed to yield while turning left on Avenue of the Cities and collided into a white, Nissan passenger car. Witnesses say the Nissan was traveling through the intersection northbound on 16th Street.

Police say the van was occupied by one woman, a 2-year-old and 7-month-old. No injuries were reported from these occupants and they were treated on scene by the Moline Fire Department.

The white Nissan passenger car was occupied by a 77-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman. Police say both the man and woman were transported to UnityPoint West Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

