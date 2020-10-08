Next rain chance not until next Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - By now you’ve probably heard that we will be dry the rest of the week. Temps will be well above normal this weekend so get out and enjoy it! Big changes arrive on Monday as a cold front sweeps through bringing us our best chance for rain so far this month. It will also bring us a reality check for temps as highs will get back to normal by Wednesday, meaning we are only in the 60s. As far as rainfall goes, most of the moisture will still be to our north, thus amounts will generally be less than a quarter inch.

Warm this weekend (kwqc)

