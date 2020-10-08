BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Pat Bradley Bereskin of Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy in Bettendorf was once again a guest on PSL to mostly highlight the 4th Annual “Paint The River” exhibit which opened last Friday (October 2) displaying QCA artist depictions of different scenes (and interpretations) of our region’s Mississippi riverfront. Watch the interview to see some of the beautiful artistic creations on display at the gallery through October 28. Following that, the renderings will be moved for display at the River Center/ Adler Theatre until December.

Bereskin goes on to talk about some other projects and programs the academy has been involved in over the past year including “STEAM” classes for kids conducted with safety COVID protocols.

Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy / 2967 State St. / Bettendorf, Iowa / 563-508-4630 / bereskinartgallery@gmail.com

REMINDER: There is an opening reception today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m at Bereskin Art Gallery and Academy!! Come and view... Posted by Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy on Friday, October 2, 2020

