Project Bundle Up: Donating winter gear for kids in need

This year’s event will be held on Friday, October 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
TV6 will be holding its annual partnership with the Salvation Army for Project Bundle Up. This event helps provide clothing to children in need throughout the Quad Cities area.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
This year’s event will be held on Friday, October 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will take place at TV6, located at 805 Brady Street in Davenport.

Those wishing to donate can do so by entering TV6 from Brady Street. You will then drop off items while remaining in your vehicle and then exit on Perry Street. There will be collectors at the station to receive the donations while wearing appropriate PPE.

Donation items needed for children from infant to early teens:

  • Winter coats
  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Scarves
  • Boots

Money donations will also be accepted to buy additional coats.

Coats and other winter gear will be accepted at the Salvation Army Family Services and Corps located at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport or at the Heritage Temple Corps located at 2200 5th Avenue in Moline during office hours.

Families needing children’s coats may apply by phone at (563) 324-4808 in Scott County or (309) 764-2811 in Rock Island County.

